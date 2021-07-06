$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,411. GreenSky has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

