Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,790 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $93,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $518.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $471.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.01 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $203.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

