Lodge Hill Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for about 5.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Oshkosh worth $13,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,177,000 after acquiring an additional 127,615 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.74. 4,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.30. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

