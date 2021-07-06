Brokerages Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) PT at $17.67

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBCT. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,349.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.78. 252,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,931. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

