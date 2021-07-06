$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 28,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,532. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

