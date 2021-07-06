ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

CFRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,941. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 138.3% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,300 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ContraFect in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

