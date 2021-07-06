Aion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.37 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last week, Aion has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $64.79 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34,003.36 or 1.00105953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038819 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.82 or 0.01430250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00407129 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00395710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005977 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,038,993 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

