DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00059193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.77 or 0.00970839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00044855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.78 or 0.08416265 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.