Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $380,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,203 shares of company stock worth $9,190,943. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

