Insula (ISLA) Hits Market Cap of $569,539.36

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Insula coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Insula has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Insula has a market capitalization of $569,539.36 and approximately $709.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00232290 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001495 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.16 or 0.00809874 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

