Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ferro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ferro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

