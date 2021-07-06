Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $48.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 543,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,656. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

