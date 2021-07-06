TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 272%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.10 million.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,632. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 19,043 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

