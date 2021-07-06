Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 5.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 152,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

