Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.71. 313,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

