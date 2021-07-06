Third Point LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $132,780,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify stock traded up $44.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,509.33. 73,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,322. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,552.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,267.57. The firm has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.72, a PEG ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

