Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Holdings Decreased by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194,406 shares during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum accounts for approximately 6.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,374. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

