E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Up 3.6%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) shares shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.95. 96,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,092,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

ETWO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $37,358,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

