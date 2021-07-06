MyWish Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $719.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00965866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars.

