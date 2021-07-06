Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 7,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

