Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report $13.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.22 billion to $49.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $51.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.96 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. 393,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,573. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 56,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.