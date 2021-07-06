Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce sales of $107.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.13 million to $108.50 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $72.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $431.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.90 million to $434.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $460.59 million, with estimates ranging from $458.40 million to $462.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAWS stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $53.26. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,882. The company has a market capitalization of $483.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

