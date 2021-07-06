Cormark Analysts Give Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) a C$5.35 Price Target

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) has been assigned a C$5.35 target price by stock analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Vitalhub stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.35. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,050. Vitalhub has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.77. The firm has a market cap of C$120.79 million and a P/E ratio of -54.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.23.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

