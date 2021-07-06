Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Keyera to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.22.

TSE KEY traded down C$0.40 on Tuesday, reaching C$33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 276,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.37. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$18.04 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.77.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at C$6,071,210.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

