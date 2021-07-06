Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.50. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.86.

Cascades stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 549,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.18.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cascades will post 1.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

