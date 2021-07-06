Cascades (TSE:CAS) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$20.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.50. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.86.
Cascades stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 549,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.18.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
