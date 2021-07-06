Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Short Interest Update

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,070,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 18,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.92. The company had a trading volume of 251,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,225,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

