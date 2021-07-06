Starname (IOV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $235,459.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Starname has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Starname has a market cap of $4.63 million and $235,459.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00967407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044557 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

