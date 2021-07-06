Nyzo (NYZO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $202,235.00

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Nyzo has a market cap of $3.42 million and $202,235.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00134438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00166141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.36 or 0.99687192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.95 or 0.00948056 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.