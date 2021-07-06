Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Cap of $126.51 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $43.32 or 0.00127566 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $126.51 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00134438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00166141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,852.36 or 0.99687192 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.95 or 0.00948056 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,408 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.