Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $161.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $648.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE OFC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. 25,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $15,388,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 34,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

