Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,690,000 after buying an additional 189,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

SBSI traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 2,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,961. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

