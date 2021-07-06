Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $103.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Owens Corning’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company is benefiting from market-leading businesses, innovative products and process technologies, and capabilities. Faster recovery in residential end markets, particularly in the United States, improved manufacturing leverage and strong cost controls helped it deliver the solid results. The company is also benefiting strong demand for insulating products. This is primarily driven by commercial and industrial construction activity, new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, and increased energy efficiency. Notably, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, pricing pressure and rising cost of raw materials are concerns.”

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist increased their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

OC stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. 21,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,829. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

