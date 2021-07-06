Bridger Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Bridger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 489,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,113 shares during the period. Post comprises approximately 4.8% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $51,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

POST traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,350. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

