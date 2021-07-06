Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $372.92. The company had a trading volume of 99,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

