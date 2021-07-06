Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Buys 27,860 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after purchasing an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after acquiring an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.81. 21,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.34.

