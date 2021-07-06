2,500,000 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Purchased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,950,000. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 5.56% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,292,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,152,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 61 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,288. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

