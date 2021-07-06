Third Point LLC Sells 170,000 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Third Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Burlington Stores makes up 3.0% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $448,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BURL traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $333.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,149. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $319.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

