Third Point LLC Takes $34.64 Million Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,635,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rocket Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,979,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,074,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,475,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 534,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,830,000. Institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RKT. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 101,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,862,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

