Third Point LLC Makes New Investment in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,000. Third Point LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marquee Raine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRAC. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth $198,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $323,000.

MRAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,799. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

