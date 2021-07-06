Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.36. The company had a trading volume of 341,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,506. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.51 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

