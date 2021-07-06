Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 76,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

