Transcodium (TNS) Hits One Day Volume of $55.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $145,892.65 and approximately $55.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Transcodium has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.17 or 0.00963798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

