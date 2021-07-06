Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 12,790,800 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Baupost Group LLC MA lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,324,423 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 12,790,800 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for approximately 8.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,122,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

