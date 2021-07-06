Baupost Group LLC MA Acquires 749,798 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 4.67% of Verint Systems worth $138,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,152. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,522 shares of company stock worth $9,713,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

