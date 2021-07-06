Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.41. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

TRNO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. 1,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,442. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $67.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

