Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 105,891 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after buying an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $93,179,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,210. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

