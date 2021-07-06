Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $13.63 Million Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 149,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.69.

PRU stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. 76,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

