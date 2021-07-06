46,927 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 41.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

NYSE:AMP traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.91. 6,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.26 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.