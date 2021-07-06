585,667 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 585,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $23,070,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $5,256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $8,112,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VOR traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,258. The stock has a market cap of $725.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VOR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

