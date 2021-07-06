Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3,850.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,771 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,144 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 352,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.42. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

